The Panthers held their own against a superior (on paper) opponent for three-fourths of their Week 11 game against the Ravens, but unfortunately for Carolina a critical mistake late in the fourth quarter sealed their eighth loss of the 2022 season.

The Panthers trailed the Ravens 6-3 with about eight minutes left in the game when Shi Smith fumbled deep in Carolina territory and the Ravens recovered. Two plays later — a Kenyan Drake 29-yard run and a Lamar Jackson 1-yard touchdown run — the Ravens took a two-score lead and put the Panthers in a difficult situation they could not escape from: trying to put points on the board against a stout Ravens defense that had shut them down for the majority of the afternoon.

Carolina attempted to make a comeback late in the fourth quarter, but two Baker Mayfield interceptions ended all hopes for a Panthers win, and Carolina dropped to 3-8 on the season and back into last place in the NFC South.

The Panthers return home to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. to face the Denver Broncos in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.