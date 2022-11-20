Panthers vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Panthers will hope to pick up their fourth win of the season — and second in a row — when they hit the road to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams met, the Panthers defeated the Ravens 36-21 in Week 8 of the 2018 season. The Panthers are 4-2 all time against the Ravens (all regular season), and the Panthers have won two of the last four meetings between the two teams. The Panthers are hoping to pick up their fourth win of the season (and their second in a row), while the Ravens are coming off a bye in Week 10 after beating the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Game day information

What: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

TV: FOX; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez (coverage map)

Streaming: FuboTV, Fox Sports Live (tv login req.), Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

Radio: Panthers radio (local); Anish Shroff

Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

Weather: H-37°, L-25° / Sunny / 16 mph WNW wind / 0% rain (complete forecast)

Odds: Panthers +13, Ravens -13 | O/U 41.5 | Moneyline: Panthers +500, Ravens -675

Miscellaneous information

Uniforms

The Panthers will wear white jerseys for this game.

Odds

