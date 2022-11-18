Keep Sounding: Panthers beat Falcons, Ravens preview

The Carolina Panthers took down the Atlanta Falcons last week in what was a surprisingly comfortable win in uncomfortable weather conditions. This weekend, they travel north to face another bird team—the Baltimore Ravens. We’re not as optimistic about this one. Here’s the show in a nutshell:
- The Panthers won!
- The defense’s ability to put pressure on Marcus Mariota and Mariota helping by getting completely out of character with his risk taking
- I have more fan takes
- The Panthers offensive approach where they heavily feed D’Onta Foreman
- PJ Walker has been bitten by the quarterback high ankle sprain bug, so it’s Baker Mayfield’s time to shine
- Turf versus grass
- The Baltimore Ravens are like looking into a time traveling mirror for the Panthers
- The Panthers are going to have a hard time handling the elusive Lamar Jackson
- Brainstorming scenarios for how the Panthers can win
- Score predictions
