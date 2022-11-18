Keep Sounding: Panthers beat Falcons, Ravens preview

The Carolina Panthers took down the Atlanta Falcons last week in what was a surprisingly comfortable win in uncomfortable weather conditions. This weekend, they travel north to face another bird team—the Baltimore Ravens. We’re not as optimistic about this one. Here’s the show in a nutshell:

The Panthers won!

The defense’s ability to put pressure on Marcus Mariota and Mariota helping by getting completely out of character with his risk taking

I have more fan takes

The Panthers offensive approach where they heavily feed D’Onta Foreman

PJ Walker has been bitten by the quarterback high ankle sprain bug, so it’s Baker Mayfield’s time to shine

Turf versus grass

The Baltimore Ravens are like looking into a time traveling mirror for the Panthers

The Panthers are going to have a hard time handling the elusive Lamar Jackson

Brainstorming scenarios for how the Panthers can win

Score predictions

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.