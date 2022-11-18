Panthers Reacts results, Week 11: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers picked up their third win of the season in a 25-15 victory over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. As a result, the Panthers have improved to 3-7 on the season and are tied with the Saints for last place in the NFC South.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to win their second straight game in Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday.

The results are now in, and thanks the team’s win over the Falcons, fan confidence is up from last week’s total: it’s up to 52 percent, which is a 20-point increase from last week’s result.

It’s not really a surprise that fan confidence goes up after the Panthers win a game, so I’m not shocked to see fan confidence back over 50 percent. I feel like the fan confidence will go back down next week though, because I’m not too confident the Panthers can beat the Ravens in Baltimore. The Panthers are 0-4 on the road this year, and they are 0-7 against teams not in the NFC South, so their odds are not good against the Ravens on Sunday. I could be wrong though, because that’s why they play the game, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up too much for a Panthers win this week if I were you.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or are the Panthers in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.