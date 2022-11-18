Week 11 NFL picks, powered by Tallysight

The meat of the Week 11 schedule is about as soft on paper as any week so far. The Detroit Lions at New York Giants game could be fun if the Lions can build any momentum off of their Week 10 victory. The surprisingly OK New York Jets have a chance to make good football at the expectedly mediocre New England Patriots for the first time in at least a decade. Otherwise, who wants to watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos?

The Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers will likely be your two best games of the week and occupy a Sunday afternoon timeslot and the Sunday Night Football slot respectively.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.