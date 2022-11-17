Titans vs Packers: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 11 Picks, powered by Tallysight

The Tennessee Titans are set to visit the cold, dark north when they take on the Green Bay Packers. This is another week to not set an alarm for kickoff and instead focus on peeling the paint in your garage, even if it is a few years away from needing replaced. The 6-3 Titans are missing multiple starters, including kicker Randy Bullock, and the 4-6 Packers have been surprisingly hapless all season. They only have one more win than the Panthers all season.

It will be cold and humid in Green Bay, which makes the environment halfway familiar for the Titans. Kick off conditions will be 25°F with an estimated 81% humidity. I love a good, dry chill in the air but that degree of subfreezing moistness just sounds awful.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.