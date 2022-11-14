‘Monday Night Football’ Week 10 picks, powered by Tallysight

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders, in a game that has absolutely zero relevance to fans of the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFL while the Commanders are squarely at the bottom of their division. Washington is the closest of either franchise in competing with the Panthers and only for a draft order at that. Their 4-5 record puts them 12 spots behind 3-7 Carolina’s current projected 3rd overall pick.

The closest emotional stakes you are going to find in this game would be rooting either for or against the Panthers second most recent head coach. The next step down from that would be harboring a grudge over the 2014 shellacking the Panthers received from the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The game was so hard to watch that the ESPN broadcast crew began making banana smoothies, which ESPN cut away from the actual game to cover. It was, in a word, embarrassing.

