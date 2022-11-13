Panthers open as 12.5-point road underdogs against the Ravens

The Carolina Panthers took care of business at home against the Falcons in a 25-15 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, but despite their victory the sportsbooks don’t have much faith in them to pull off a road upset this week as they are 12.5-point road underdogs against the Ravens heading into Week 11. The over/under is currently set at 44 points.

The Panthers are 3-7 and tied for last in the NFC South, so it’s really no surprise they’re big underdogs in this game. The 6-3 Ravens are in first place in the AFC North, and are coming off a bye week after winning three straight games with their last victory being a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. The Panthers are 0-7 this season against teams outside the NFC South, and 0-2 against teams from the AFC North, so chances are the Ravens will walk away victorious in this one.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.