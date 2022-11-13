Week 10 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 10 of the NFL season continues apace after the Panthers incredible win on Thursday night football. Anything can happen anywhere after a Carolina prime time victory. Alas, the Panthers are still in last place in the NFC South despite their 2-1 divisional record. The Bucs are taking on the Seahawks in Germany as we speak and the Saints have a should-be-easy match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Saints loss would move the Panthers up to third place in the division, while the Bucs game is irrelevant to their current standing.

Elsewhere around the league, the Minnesota Vikings at the Buffalo Bills is probably your best bet for a close game. If you’re reserving your Sunday afternoon for non-Panthers football then I’d keep an eye on that game.

