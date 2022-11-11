Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is out for the season with a torn Achilles

While the Panthers may have won on Thursday, their defense took a brutal hit. Donte Jackson left the game late in their 3rd win of the season, and now we know the damage.

Donte Jackson out for the year with torn Achilleshttps://t.co/OpsQphPghY — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2022

Donte Jackson signed a 3 year, 35 million dollar deal in the offseason, and was continuing to make plays after a good 2021 season this year, with two interceptions and a pick six. Jackson was expected to be a key veteran piece on a very young and athletic defense. However, Carolina will now be without their fastest speedster in the secondary.

This leaves Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson as the two key starters at cornerback. This puts the Panthers in an awkward spot however, as their nickel corner Myles Hartsfield has been playing a lot of safety snaps opposite Xavier Woods in the absence of Jeremy Chinn. If Chinn isn’t ready to return, that leaves the third CB spot up to Keith Taylor and Tae Hayes. The Panthers secondary appears to be ready for musical chairs at the second and third CB positions.