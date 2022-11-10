Panthers Reacts results, Week 10: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers were thoroughly dominated by the Bengals in a 42-21 loss in Week 9. As a result, the Panthers have dropped to 2-7 on the season and are firmly in last place in the NFC South.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to get back in the win column in Week 10 against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The results are now in, and thanks the team’s awful loss to the Bengals in a game that was over at halftime, fan confidence is over 30 points lower than it was last week: it’s down to 32 percent, which is a 37-point decrease from last week’s result.

The only surprise here is that it’s still above 30 percent, given how awful the Panthers looked against the Bengals last week. The Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime and only put up points in the second half because the Bengals took their foot off the gas. To be honest with you, I expected the fan confidence number to be back in the single digits this week based on how bad the Panthers lost in Week 9.

The Panthers can redeem themselves a bit if they can pull of an upset against the Falcons tonight on short rest, but they’re going to have their work cut out for them if they want fans to believe in them again.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or are the Panthers in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

