Panthers vs Falcons: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Bless our hearts, it’s our turn to wish we were doing laundry instead of watching an unprepared Carolina Panthers team take on an unprepared Atlanta Falcons team. It’s the magic of short weeks.

To highlight the hilarity that is Thursday Night Football, the Panthers elected to go with PJ Walker at quarterback again because he was going to be the most prepared of the three quarterbacks on the roster. Recent experience might be the only factor that kept this staff from trying to find a three sided coin to flip.

It is that inspiring logic, plus a general familiarity with the Panthers wearing all-black-uniforms on a prime time game that led to unanimity in our staff picks for tonight’s game. Regardless of our picks or any other analysis you may read, remember the game from a week and a half ago. These two teams are chaos incarnate when they meet and anything can happen. Trust the score when it is final and not a moment before.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.