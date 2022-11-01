Five key stats from the Panthers’ Week 8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons

In Week 8 the Panthers lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons in a crazy, crazy game to fall to 2-6 on the season. Carolina played well in many facets of the game but ultimately shot themselves in the foot with a big DJ Moore penalty and two missed kicks by Eddy Piñeiro. Here are the key stats from a competitive road loss to an NFC South rival:

118 yards, 3 TDs - We will always love Christian McCaffrey in these parts, but the Panthers rushing game has been just fine without him over the last two weeks. D’Onta Foreman was solid in the Panthers loss with 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. He also put up 118 rushing yards last week, too. Foreman’s recent performance is an indictment of former coach Matt Rhule. In five games under Rhule, Foreman had just 12 carries for 37 yards. In two weeks without Rhule he has registered 41 carries for 236 yards (5.8 YPC). Well done, D’Onta.

4 receptions, 88 yards - Welcome to the NFL, Terrace Marshall Jr! The No. 59 pick in the 2021 draft entered the NFL with high expectations but as a rookie delivered just 17 receptions for 138 yards in 13 games. This season also started slowly with just six receptions for 61 yards in four games leading up to the contest in Atlanta. But against the Falcons Marshall had the best game of his young career with four receptions for 88 yards. All four of his receptions went for first downs. He finally flashed some of the potential that led to the Panthers investing a second round pick in him. Now he needs to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

28 yard pick-six - The Panthers led 10-7 with just 41 seconds remaining until halftime. Carolina had the ball at their own 37 and was looking to potentially tack on a field goal before the half. But PJ Walker dropped deep to set up a screen, felt pressure, and floated a soft, short pass over the middle. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter made an athletic interception on the hesitant pass and took it to the house for a momentum-shifting pick-six. After playing a solid first half, the Panthers now found themselves trailing 14-10.

1 removed helmet - After a shocking, improbable, exhilarating 62-yard touchdown by DJ Moore with 12 seconds left in the game, the Panthers tied the score at 34-34 with the would-be game-winning extra point pending. But in the joy of the moment DJ removed his helmet during his jubilant touchdown celebration and was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. This pushed the extra point back to a 48-yard attempt and Piñeiro shanked it. Hooray for DJ Moore’s touchdown. Boo on Moore’s penalty and Piñeiro’s inability to seal the deal.

2 missed kicks - In addition to Piñeiro’s missed game-winning extra point (again, from 48 yards though) at the end of regulation, he also missed a 32-yard game winner in overtime. Somewhere Zane Gonzalez is shaking his head.

The overall summary

I loved almost everything about this game. With the Panthers in rebuild mode it takes the sting out of losses like these and as fans we can just focus on the entertainment value of watching games. They don’t get more entertaining than this one!

I’ve written many times that I despise tanking, and I’m glad to see the Panthers aren’t blatantly making themselves less competitive to secure higher draft picks next year. In fact, they’ve looked even more competitive over the last two weeks than they did with Matt Rhule, Robby Anderson, and Christian McCaffrey (no knock on CMC, though).

I’m totally fine watching the Panthers lose a host of games this season as long as they are being both competitive and competent. They were both on Sunday. Games like these can be lost during a rebuild without a losing mentality starting to permeate the franchise.

Next up for the Panthers is a tough road game against a pretty good Cincinnati Bengals team. Let’s hope for another competitive, competent showing by the Panthers with lots more big plays from DJ Moore.

Provided, of course, he keeps his helmet on this time.