Panthers open as 9-point road underdogs for Week 6 matchup with Rams

The Carolina Panthers lost their fourth game of the 2022 season in an ugly 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5, and as a result the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 9-point road underdogs to the Rams in Week 6. The over/under is currently set at 42 points.

The Panthers are playing terrible football right now, and they have to find a way to put a stop to their losing ways against the Rams this week to avoid falling even further behind the rest of the NFC South. The offense is still struggling to put points on the board, and it’s starting to wear the defense down due to them being on the field for so long. If the Panthers can’t find some success on offense soon, we’re going to be in for a very long and dreadful season.

The Rams are currently 2-3 after losing 20-10 to the Cowboys earlier today, and they are hoping that 2022 is similar to 2021 when they went 12-5 and won the Super Bowl. The Rams defeated the Panthers 30-27 the last time these two teams played in Week 1 of the 2019 season.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.