Panthers 15 49ers 37: Another Sunday, another dreadful loss for the Panthers

The Panthers came into their Week 5 game against the 49ers hoping to avoid their second two-game losing streak of the 2022 season after falling to the Cardinals in Week 4.

The first half did not go as the Panthers planned, and that’s putting it lightly. The 49ers scored a touchdown on their first drive after going 75 yards down the field on just seven plays, and the Panthers could not match that production for the remainder of the half. The Panthers put a measly three points on the board in the first half, and thanks to a Robbie Gould field goal and a Baker Mayfield pick-six, Carolina gave up a total of 17 points to the 49ers and were down by two scores at the break.

The second half was even worse than the first one. The Panthers managed to put some points on the board, but couldn’t stop the 49ers from pouring it on late in the half. By the time there were only three minutes left in the game, the Panthers were down by three scores and P.J. Walker was in the game. The difference between these two teams was evident in this one, and the Panthers looked like they don’t even belong in the same league as the 49ers.

I don’t know how the Panthers are going to fix the problems they have on offense. Of course, changes need to be made on the coaching staff, but even if Matt Rhule loses his job (which he definitely should at this point), the Panthers aren’t going to magically turn things around this season. I hate to say that it’s too late for the Panthers to have a shot at the playoffs this year because we’re only in Week 5, but at 1-4 the Panthers look like they’re one of the worst teams in the league.

I hope I’m wrong, and the Panthers will have a chance to prove me wrong next week when they hit the road to face the [checks notes]... to face the Rams. I hate to be a downer, but I don’t think next week’s game is going to be fun to watch if you’re still a Panthers fan by then. And, to be totally honest, I can’t say that I blame you if you decide to jump off this burning ship that’s hopelessly lost at sea.