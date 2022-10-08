Panthers vs 49ers: Three storylines to watch

Losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 wasn’t the only loss the Carolina Panthers suffered this week. Third year safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Defense has been the only bright spot through the first quarter of the 2022 NFL season for the Panthers. Losing a star isn’t going to help them improve.

Their opponent this week, the San Francisco 49ers have also led with their defense and lost a star early in this season. These surface similarities don’t hold up to deep scrutiny, however. They have at least still managed to score points and appear competitive in their games. The star they lost was their starting quarterback, attrition at a position they are uniquely suited to weather compared to the rest of the NFL.

A strong defense and a questionable offense for both teams suggests a slow, low scoring game. Murphy’s law has me tempted to bet the over just for the solidity of that logic. Regardless of what actually happens, there are certain themes that will thread the ultimate story of this game. Each team has to adapt to injuries. Each team is still trying to establish who they are for the rest of the season. For the Panthers, that means trying themselves against an opponent who sounds a lot like them on paper. Here is what I’m watching for on Sunday.

Coaching

It is a complicated subject that is also dead simple. For all that these teams share some DNA, the main difference is the coaching staffs. The 49ers have the benefit of a veteran NFL staff that has experienced success at the professional level. The Panthers are in their third year of a rebuild that still feels like year one.

This is the kind of game that the Panthers could get hilariously out-coached, or, it could be the game in which Rhule and company finally show that they can turn the corner. Panthers fans are all tired of losing and want change because, at least in part, change is easier than winning in the short term. Even the pretense of competition here could be a sign that progress is being made by the current regime.

Traditional edge pressure

Phil Snow does a good job scheming up pressure it unconventional ways, but that is no way to maintain a stout defense through the second half of a game. The 49ers have a steady presence in Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, but they will be starting their third left tackle in five games on Sunday.

Brian Burns will find himself lined up across from second year player Jaylon Moore. Moore has played mostly in injury relief during his career so there isn’t much to say about him yet. This is a clear weakness that Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Marquis Haynes have to be able to exploit by nature of the pure talent gap if the Panthers are going to have any hope of keeping the 49ers offense operating down at the level of Carolina’s.

An expanding cast on offense

Until Rhule starts preemptively firing candidates to replace him, the offensive scheme isn’t going to change drastically from week to week. That said, the Panthers have a long list of players who are either under achieving or absent: Second year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr; free agent addition Rashard Higgins; Second year tight end Tommy Tremble; running backs not named Chuba Hubbard. These are all names that should be involved.

It isn’t just that the Panthers can’t stay on the field long enough to get more guys involved. Many of these guys are healthy scratches on gameday or as good as given their snap counts. Shi Smith has received 11.5% of the targets through four games while Marshall and Higgins have each received zero targets. Ian Thomas has a similar share while showing little upside in his fifth season with the Panthers.

McAdoo has spent a quarter of the season trying to shove any-shaped peg he can find through the only hole he seems to understand. I understand that Mayfield’s play has held the Panthers back, but it hasn’t stopped the coaches from putting any specific personnel on the field. What they came into the season wanting to run hasn’t worked. Keep an eye on who sees the field this week to see if they are trying anything new. It might be the only indicating metric we have absent effective execution on the field.