Panthers vs 49ers Week 5 preview: 5 questions with Niners Nation

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for their Week 5 loss match up in the 2022 NFL season. Despite both teams having questions at their quarterback position, these teams are currently trending in different directions. This week I spoke with Tyler Austin of Niners Nation to try to figure out just how different these two teams are.

My opening question is for the Panthers lifers: intel on a potential head coach candidate for those of you planning to stick around with me through the next turn of the coaching carousel. Insight on the betting lines from our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook comes in the second round. But most of y’all should be reading for questions three through five, which dig into how these two teams match up from the point of view of the Niners fan. The answers are straightforward, if painfully concise.

How would you describe 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans as both a coach and a tactician? In short, after a big win over the Rams last week, tell us why Panthers fans should be excited about him as a head coaching candidate in the coming weeks. The bar we have to clear here is “has had any level of success in the NFL.”

First of all, no. You can’t have him. There must be some other situation than cleaning up Matt Rhule’s mess, right? Right? Riiiiight??? (However, if we can work out some kind of Brian Burns-DeMeco swap, I might reconsider.)

I’ll start by describing DeMeco by comparing him to his predecessor, current Jets HC Robert Saleh, who’s defense he inherited. This isn’t to say that he’s simply riding coattails here, in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Ryans quickly established himself as a coach with his own philosophy.

When the Niners went to the Super Bowl in 2019 under Saleh, he had implemented a base D of Cover 3, which he learned under the tutelage of Pete Carroll and Gus Bradley in Seattle during the Legion of Boom days. Of course, the Niners didn’t have that level of talent, so he tinkered with things, moving to a Wide 9 line alignment that proved a game changer. He wasn’t a particularly aggressive coach, relying on his players to make plays under the parameters he’d set, and he didn’t tend to break tendencies very often, one could argue these things go hand-in-hand, but this clearly worked. The D finished top 10 in passing and rushing defensive efficiency in 2020.

I say all this to say, Ryans picked up a well-oiled machine and turned it into a Ferrari. Still operating from a similar base, he’s broadened out what the defense can do at any given time. Last year, the Niners only blitzed 13.2% against the Rams, compared to 21% of the time against everyone else. You know what DeMeco did on Monday Night Football? He blitzed 14 times on 48 dropbacks, which is over 30%. This is a massive departure from the norm, I imagine because he saw the Rams dinged up offensive line and thin receiving corps and began to salivate.

That’s only a taste of what DeMeco can do for a defense. He’s the man most responsible for Fred Warner’s ascendence to All-Pro, alongside one of the deepest linebacking groups in the league, period. He also has total trust in his defensive backs to hold up in man coverage more than ever before, deploying the feistiness of Mooney Ward on a regular basis.

Basically, the guy is an absolute stud, and to answer the second part of your question: Players absolutely love him. He’s not as flashily boisterous as Saleh, but he’s clearly intense and prone to celebratory outbursts. Like during Monday night’s game when Talanoa Hufanga took a Stafford screen attempt to the house.

Clearly, whoever lands him as a head coach this offseason, will be lucky and the Niners will have big shoes to fill.

The Panthers opened as 4 point underdogs to the 49ers this week. That seems low compared to the mood in the Carolinas surrounding this franchise. A statement win opposed to a statement losing streak will do that. Obviously, the transition from Trey Lance back to Jimmy Garoppolo has affected the perception of the 49ers. How is the team itself actually managing that change in leadership?

Honestly, besides the bumpy, boring game in Denver, which seems to be a theme this year, it seems as if the transition was as smooth as putting on an old jacket that still fits. The team still knows and respects Jimmy G, he knows the offense, and that’s that. More than anything, the biggest issue looks like Garoppolo getting back up to game speed after missing an entire offseason recovering from a shoulder surgery and a case of can’t-get-traded-itis.

The Seahawks game made it clear that Shanahan had really prepared a plan specialized to Lance’s abilities, which Jimmy had to run, but now they’re back to their old tricks. Quick passes and pounding the rock. In theory, Jimmy should improve with each passing game as he reacquaints himself to NFL timing, but other than that it’s been business as usual in ways both good and bad.

Carolina’s defense is about the only thing worth writing home about over here (unless you hate your parents and want to subject them to Baker Mayfield’s “offense”). A lot of their success on defense is predicated on getting creative pressure on the quarterback while trusting the secondary to hold the fort. How is SF’s quick passing game and how does their offensive line hold up for longer developing plays?

Well, this question beautifully segues from my last answer. Jimmy G gets the ball out in a hurry. Like quick. Like the-ball-is-made-of-lava fast. He’s currently tied with Tom Brady and Cooper Rush(?!) at 2.1 seconds of pocket time. From there, it’s open season for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or George Kittle to go get some YAC.

As for the offensive line, it certainly was a point of concern coming into the season, but second year man Aaron Banks and rookie Spencer Burford, besides one glaring snafu that allowed Aaron Donald a free shot at the QB, have played well. Jake Brendel has seamlessly taken over at C and Mike McGlinchey has returned from a torn quad in tip top shape. The weak spot for Sunday will be Jaylon Moore at LT, who’s taking over for Colton McKivitz, who was taking over for Trent Williams. However, he even put up a bounce back performance against the Rams, and allowed 0 pressures.

The story of the Panthers offense against the 49ers defense is currently sounding like that of the stoppable force meeting an immovable object. Are there any weaknesses apparent through the first four game that the Panthers might be primed to take advantage of?

Honestly, no.

How comfortable would you be in predicting that the 49ers will score more than 17 points? This is a straight up “who will win question” since the Panthers are 1-26 overall in games where their opponents cross that points threshold under Matt Rhule, including 24 straight. We fans are very proud of this iteration of our team, if you can’t tell.

I have to say that the Niners offense has left more than a little to be desired. Shanahan gets conservative on fourth down, especially in FG range, the run game hasn’t quite coalesced due to injuries, and Jimmy G doesn’t quite look 100% yet. It might be a few weeks before we see a fully operational offense or the closest approximation possible, but I’m hopeful that Carolina could provide a nice canvas on which the Niners could dabble and grow.

My reservations aside, I am compelled to say they will most likely be able to reach the plateau of 17 points from a sheer talent standpoint and, by extension, win this football game.