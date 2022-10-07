Week 5 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to the meat of Week 5 in the 2022 NFL season. In addition to the Carolina Panthers hosting the San Francisco 49ers, we also get the privilege to watch a divisional match up between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a battle between the ascendant New York Giants and the storied Green Bay Packers.

I’ll be watching the Bucs game most closely. Accusations of witchcraft in support of Tom Brady’s career have surfaced as part of the fallout of his impending divorce preceedings and I, for one, am always here for the silliest possible NFL storylines. It’s October after all, so why not have some witches?

