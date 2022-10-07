Panthers vs 49ers preview

The Carolina Panthers have gone the maximum amount of time possible since the last time they played the San Francisco 49ers. It was so long ago that Ron Rivera was the head coach and Kyle Allen was the starting quarterback. If you don’t remember how it went, you’re probably better off for it. But it proved to be the beginning of the end of the Ron Rivera era in Carolina.

There is a bit of symmetry here. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s seat is getting hotter by the day as his team struggles to show any distinguishable signs of life. His team sits 1-3, and a weak home performance against a stout 49ers team could spell doom for his tenure in Carolina.

The 49ers are a good team—better than their 2-2 record would imply. In true 49ers fashion, they have an offense that is good enough to complement a dominant defense. It’s like a souped up version of the Panthers. It’s going to be tough sledding for the Panthers, to put it lightly, so let’s look at why.

Panthers defense vs 49ers offense

This is where the Panthers will have to win this game. In a tale as old as time, the 49ers offense has been hampered by injuries at the skill positions, but they’ve been able to make it work okay. Trey Lance is out for the season after suffering a broken leg early in Week 2, so Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the saddle as the team’s quarterback.

The 49ers are one of the most run heavy teams in the league, which might play into the Panthers hands. They’ve been very stout against the run after Week 1, and they’ll need to continue that to get the 49ers off rhythm. If they can do that, they’ll force Garoppolo to beat them through the air, and that’s where they have a chance to force turnovers that’ll be necessary to facilitate scoring given what the Panthers offense will be up against.

Panthers offense vs 49ers defense

I think I used a similarly bastardized version of this phrase in this space last week, but we’re going to go back to the well this week. This is a meeting between the very stoppable force and the immovable object. The 49ers are top 5 in virtually every defensive category that matters. They’re second in pass yards allower per game, second in rush yards allowed per game, second in total yards allowed per game, and first in points allowed per game. They’re fourth in sacks and third in yards allowed per pass attempt. They’re first in yards allowed per rush. I think this picture has been painted pretty clearly.

The Panthers offense is essentially the equivalent of the rest of the league playing against the 49ers defense. They’re last in yards per game and would be last in points if it weren’t for two defensive touchdowns. They’re on pace to run fewer plays than any NFL team in recent history because they cannot sustain drives. There’s just no way this goes well.

Overview

While the Panthers defense might have the edge over the 49ers offense, it’s hard to see a scenario where the Panthers offense is able to do enough to make a positive impact on the game. For the Panthers to win, they’ll need the defense and special teams to make plays that set the offense up with short fields, or, even better, those units can put up some points of their own. Otherwise, it’s going to take an uncharacteristic performance in the Panthers offense vs 49ers defense match-up for the Panthers to get back in the win column.