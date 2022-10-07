Panthers Reacts results, Week 5: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers lost their third game of the 2022 season when they fell 26-16 to the Cardinals in Week 4. We were hopeful that a win would brighten the mood of Panthers fans, especially a win over a hated division rival, so a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to avoid their second two-game losing streak of the season in Week 5 against the 49ers.

The results are now in, and thanks to the team’s dreadful performance last week fan confidence has fallen to its lowest point of the year. This week, 4 percent of you are still confident the Panthers are headed in the right direction. That’s a 24-point drop from last week’s result, and it’s significantly down from the 84 percent result we got before Week 1.

I’m not really surprised to see the number drop so low. Fans start to lose confidence after the team looks completely inept like they did last week, and the only thing that surprises me is that the number is above zero. I honestly thought more fans would lose all the confidence they had after last week’s game, so I’m genuinely surprised to see there are still some positive fans left.

Hopefully things finally turn around for the Panthers in Week 5, but I’m not expecting it to happen. The 49ers are coming off a Week 4 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football, so if momentum is actually a real thing then it’s safe to say they definitely have more of it than the Panthers do right now.

Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

