‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 5 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season features an AFC match up between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Both teams are still breaking in veteran transfer quarterbacks that Panthers fans have had plenty of reasons to hate over the years. The Colts are finding out if there is any straw left in the scarecrow formerly known as Matt Ryan while the Broncos are hoping that the “let Russ cook’ crowd didn’t leave Russell Wilson in the oven too long.

So far, neither team is looking like the biggest winners on their offseason quarterback bets. That brings us to our picks for tonight’s game. The big news of the week is that the Indianapolis Colts will be without their All Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, on the road in Denver. That’s enough of an edge in a game between mediocre teams to swing our picks in the same direction.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Don’t look for Jon’s pick, it isn’t there. He’ll be back later in the week.