Monday Night Football Week 8 picks, powered by Tallysight

Carolina Panthers fans are finally in for a treat on Monday Night Football this season. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season features a next week preview when the Cincinnati Bengals travel across the state of Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns beat up on a directionless Panthers franchise in Week 1, while the Bengals have the honor of hosting our newly “resurgent” Cardiac Cats in Week 9. Consider tonight a preview of the Panthers next game. Keep on eye on this game if you’re curious how the Bengals handle questionable quarterbacking and a strong running game. Just don’t get jealous of their kicker.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.