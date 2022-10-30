Panthers open as 9-point road underdogs against the Bengals

The Carolina Panthers lost an overtime thriller in a 37-34 loss to the Falcons in Week 8, and the sportsbooks don’t have much faith in the Panthers to pull off an upset in Cincinnati as they are 9-point underdogs on the road against the Bengals heading into Week 9. The over/under is currently set at 44 points.

The Panthers are 2-6 and dead last in the NFC South, so it’s really no surprise they’re underdogs in this game. The Bengals are 4-3 and heading into an intense divisional battle with the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals have won four of their last five games and are on a bit of a hot streak at the moment, and while the Bengals have one fewer day between games, being the home team gives them the advantage over a Panthers team that has one extra day of rest before Sunday’s game.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.