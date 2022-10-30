The Panthers came into this Week 8 matchup with the Falcons with a lot of confidence after thoroughly dismantling the Buccaneers 21-3 last week, and both teams were prepared for battle with the stakes set at taking the lead in the NFC South race.

Both teams traded shots at each other throughout the game, and the Falcons went into the halftime break with a 14-10 lead over the Panthers thanks to a pick-six on P.J. Walker with less than a minute left in the second quarter.

Usually, that kind of play sets the tone for the Panthers in the second half, but the Panthers scratched and clawed their way back to tie the game at 21 in the fourth quarter thanks to a touchdown and two-point conversion by D’Onta Foreman.

Both teams continued to trade punches with each other throughout the fourth quarter, and the Panthers had a chance to win the game down by six points with less than a minute to go in regulation on their final drive. The Panthers tied the game thanks to a 62-yard touchdown pass from Walker to DJ Moore, but a 15-yard celebration penalty changed the extra point to a 48-yard attempt, which caused Eddy Pineiro to miss wide left. leaving the game tied at the end of regulation.

The Panthers defense came up big in overtime with a CJ Henderson interception on a Marcus Mariota pass that was returned to the Falcons 20-yard line. The Panthers ran the ball up the middle three straight times to set up Pineiro with a game-winning 33-yard field goal attempt, which he pushed wide left. The Falcons took advantage of the missed kick and drove down the field to win the game on a 41-yard field goal, leaving the Panthers at 2-6 and in last place in the NFC South.

The Panthers travel to Cincinnati next week to take on the Bengals, and will hope to turn their fortunes around to avoid back-to-back losses before they face the Falcons again on Thursday Night Football 11 days from now.