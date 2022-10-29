Panthers vs Falcons preview: Three story lines to watch

The Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be in the basement of the NFC South along with Carolina Panthers this year. Both teams were obviously at different stages of a coaching transition and progress was supposed to be measured in dead money, not wins. Yet here we are with Sunday’s game deciding who will be in the lead for the division crown at the halfway mark of the season.

Sunday has a very real possibility of the entire division ending the day in a 3-5 tie, broken only by divisional records. In that eventuality, the Panthers would hold the tie breakers by virtue of their then 3-0 record in the division, including one win over each other team.

That even being a possibility, regardless of it taking 100+ words to explain, is evidence of the incredible job that Wilks did last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and requires an equally incredible job against a tougher Falcons team tomorrow.

Here are three things I’m watching this week to hopefully see that incredible job get done:

“I can make every throw, but not every throw needs to be made.”

PJ Walker said that after last week’s win over the Bucs. The questions about Walker were never about his physical tools, but about his decision making. A high risk, high reward style served him well in college, but never translated well against the higher level of competition in the NFL.

If quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo have Walker working on a safer, but still aggressive, approach then this Panthers offense could quickly become something to watch.

Bradley Bozeman, take two

Last week was Bozeman’s first start at center for the Panthers and it coincided with their best running performance on the season. That combined with Walker’s improved play, based on his past performances, to give the Panthers their best offensive day of the season.

An improved running game and improved passing game because of two personnel substitutions is nearly unheard of, but could be what the Panthers are experiencing under Wilks new influence as interim head coach.

If the running game, which is now the D’Onta Foreman show after a Chuba Hubbard injury, takes off again against Atlanta’s sixth ranked run defense (by yards allowed), then we can officially get optimistic about this offense getting on track.

Defensive injuries

The Panthers defense has taken a beating through eight weeks. Last week marked the return of Frankie Luvu from a multi-week absence, and this week could be the same for Jaycee Horn. Starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will be sitting out, but most of the rest of original starting 11 will be up on Sunday (there is still no word on Jeremy Chinn’s timetable to return).

The defense’s biggest problem through the first five weeks was the offense’s inability to stay on the field. The defense kept falling apart midway through the third quarter because they were gassed.

If the offense can build on what they showed last week and the defense can keep getting healthier, instead of more injured this week, then they might finally be able to put together the kind of whole team performance that their talent level suggests is possible.