Panthers vs Falcons Week 8 preview: 5 questions with the Falcoholic

The Atlanta Falcons are a long-familiar opponent for the Carolina Panthers and the only thing familiarity can breed in the NFL is contempt. With that in mind, I spoke to Kevin Wright over at the Falcoholic about why a team as terrible as the Falcons is having even a modicum of success during year two of what will hopefully be a twenty year rebuild.

He had some similar questions for me, mostly fawning over the mental fortitude and work ethic the Panthers have displayed in their two week rebuild under hall of fame coach Steve Wilks. You can check out that accurately described article here.

As for my questions for Kevin, you can see his tellingly defensive answers below:

I’m taking a look at the Falcons roster here to see who they are this season and I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know who any of these guys are. I mean, Damiere Byrd of the Narrow Ass is the team’s fifth leading receiver after seven games. That is not indicative of a deep talent pool on offense. I guess the question here is why are the Falcons so bad at building a roster? Also, is Mariota allergic to Kyle Pitts or is Pitts just on some sort of part-time contract?

Outside of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Cordarrelle Patterson, there really aren’t any household names left on this roster. Patterson is currently on IR, though he is expected to return next week so you won’t miss playing him entirely. Ultimately, this is a severely cash-strapped roster filled to the brim with UDFAs and cheap veterans. You may have heard this stat, but the Falcons are dealing with $77M in dead cap this season—most ever in NFL history. That means they’ve only got 63% of the salary cap available for the rest of the roster. I will say that Olamide Zaccheaus has been a pleasant development, as he’s become the team’s WR2 and has made significant contributions in every game. With the passing game, it’s just incredibly low-volume. Atlanta has the second-fewest passing attempts in the league. Some of that certainly has to do with Mariota, while some if it has to do with the offensive line’s continued struggles to pass block.

Usually I’d ask about your promising assistant coaches around here. The Panthers are, if you haven’t heard, leading the market on head coaching searches. But, yeah, the Falcons can keep their guys. Including your medical staff. There is hardly a more injured roster across the league than y’all. Does Arthur Smith think that “secondary” in football means ‘back up plan’ and not an important half of his defense?

The Falcons have actually been about average in terms of health this season, with the most notable loss being Patterson after Week 4. That is, hopefully, a short-term absence. The injury bug has hit hard over the last two weeks, and it has targeted the secondary relentlessly. Casey Hayward, the CB2, is on IR, and AJ Terrell is “week to week” with his injury. Neither is expected to play this week. Atlanta’s third corner, CFL standout Dee Alford, missed last week but has been practicing. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins has already been declared out with a concussion. It’s brutal back there.

Marcus Mariota has passed for more touchdowns than interceptions this season, which is more than you can say for former Falcons great and current Colts pine enthusiast Matt Ryan. Does Mariota’s shockingly passable (get it?) performance help take the sting out of Ryan’s departure or are y’all ready for the Desmond Ridder show to start?

It depends on who you ask. There is a large contingent of “why isn’t Ridder already starting?!” fans, and a large contingent of “Mariota is great and should be the long-term starter” fans. The truth is both groups are wrong. Mariota has indeed by passable, despite a ridiculously low number of pass attempts. He’s made up for it with his effectiveness as a runner and on RPOs. Atlanta was a top-10 offense prior to last week’s game and is still 12th despite putting up bottom-5 yardage. They’ve been efficient on third down and in the red zone. But yeah, this is a limited offense, and it is completely reliant on the run game. Which has been fantastic, even in Patterson’s absence. Atlanta improved from 31st in rushing offense in 2021 to 4th after eight weeks in 2022. They will look to punish Carolina on the ground as much as possible.

It has been ten years since Jonathan Abraham left the Falcons. Have the Falcons found the pass rusher they’ve been looking for to pair with Abraham since they signed him in 2006? How about his own replacement? Any pass rush at all?

Absolutely not. Finding pass rushers was by far the weakest part of Thomas Dimitroff’s resume. He missed time after time, in both free agency and the draft. Luckily, the new regime under Terry Fontenot has shown signs of life. There haven’t been any first-round additions to the defense yet, but the other contributions look promising. Second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie was (maybe still is?) leading all rookies in pressures, and third-round EDGE DeAngelo Malone notched his first sack last week. 2021 fifth-rounder Ta’Quon Graham has been a quality rotational piece next to Grady Jarrett. But outside of Jarrett, Atlanta is still searching for another impact player.

The Falcons have fallen from 6.5-point favorites to just 4-point favorites on the news that PJ Walker will be starting against the Falcons this week. Does it seem about right to you that DraftKings Sportsbook would have less respect for the Falcons against the Panthers fourth string quarterback?

As of me answering this question, Atlanta is back to 4.5-point favorites. But it doesn’t shock me. The Panthers blew out the Bucs, who were overrated as hell but still considered a superior team. Nobody knows exactly how the Panthers will look under the new staff and quarterback, and the Falcons didn’t exactly impress last week. This game, somehow, has significant repercussions for the division, as the winner takes over first place in the NFC South. It’s imperative for the Falcons to get this W to prevent falling to 0-3 in the division. Sure, they should be 2-0 in the division already after an all-too-familiar blown lead against the Saints and the refs gifting Tom Brady a victory in Week 5, but it’s time to actually win a division game.

