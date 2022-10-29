Week 8 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season is here and opportunity abounds for the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, dropping them to 3-5 on the season. The 2-5 Panthers are taking on the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons with the opportunity to take first place in the NFC South on the line.

If the New Orleans Saints beat the Las Vegas Raiders and the Panthers top the Falcons this weekend then the entire division will be tied in the overall standings at 3-5 each, but the Panthers will hold the tie-breaker over each time by virtue of their 3-0 divisional record. I know some of you are already deep into your intensive pre draft film studies, but this season still has the potential to be one of the most chaotic in the history of the NFC South. How can you talk about the draft when something that rich is still in the air?

As for the rest of the NFL, I guess some teams are playing some other teams. Not a lot of interest going on, to be honest. Miami at Detroit might be the most interesting game, which should tell you all you need to know.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.