Panthers Reacts results, Week 8: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers won their second game of the 2022 season when they shocked the Buccaneers 21-3 in Week 7 in Steve Wilks’ second game as interim head coach. I expected the Panthers to struggle for a few weeks while getting used to being directed by a new coach with a different style than the previous coach, so it was a huge surprise to me that the Panthers beat the Bucs last week.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season in Week 8 against the Falcons.

The results are now in, and thanks to the team’s win over the Bucs, fan confidence is back up to a more respectable level: this week it’s up to 56 percent. That’s a 33-point increase from last week’s result, but it’s still down from the 84 percent result we got before the season began. (Note: I don’t think we’ll get back to 84 percent this season.)

I’m not really surprised to see the number go back up. Fans like winning, and the Panthers did that last week. If the team continues to win, fan confidence will continue to rise. If the team starts losing again, fan confidence will go back down. This is pretty simple, to be honest (and you already knew that).

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or was last week’s win over the Bucs a fluke? Why or why not? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

