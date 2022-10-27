‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to the start of the halfway point, kind of, in the NFL’s weird 17-game season that should definitely still just be 16 games. The 2022 season is half gone already and the NFC has nothing but weirdness to show for it. The AFC, meanwhile, has an abundance of competent teams.

That’s how we ended up with an ‘exciting’ Thursday Night Football cross-conference matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and their former league MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and their desiccated husk of a former league MVP quarterback, Tom Brady.

