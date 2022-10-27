With Pat Elflein to IR and Bradley Bozeman up, what’s next for the Panthers run game?

The Carolina Panthers made several mid major additions to their offensive line this offseason. Fans were most exciting about Bradley Bozeman, former starting center for the Baltimore Ravens. Bozeman was expected to come in and take the job without contest from last year’s starting center, the much maligned Pat Elflein.

Instead, training camp proved to be a battle decided by injury. A late ankle sprain sidelined Bozeman and gave Elflein the job at center by default. To everybody’s surprise, Elf took the job and made it his own. He started six games this season and was a large part of an offensive line that has been the rare bright spot for the 2022 Panthers.

Unfortunately, season-ending hip surgery has sent Elflein to injured reserve. The Panthers brought Bravvion Roy off of IR in a corresponding roster move.

Panthers coach Steve Wilks said C Pat Elflein will have season-ending hip surgery — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) October 26, 2022

Re-enter Bozeman, who had been a healthy scratch for a few weeks running. He came back and keyed a revitalized offense that featured the first multiple touchdown performance from a Panthers quarterback since Week 1 and a fantasy relevant game for two separate Panthers running backs. All this and with no Christian McCaffrey.

It turns out that was no coincidence. Bozeman is more of a mauler while Elflein was a more agile guy with a better capacity to pull or get to the second level of a defense. Both D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are more between the tackles runners than the infinitely twitchier McCaffrey.

The Panthers running game is likely to have a different style to it over the next few weeks that is, by happenstance, a distinctly better fit for its current personnel. Look for more downhill running plays and fewer screens thrown to running backs.

Of course, that is all predicated on the Panthers offense staying on the field long enough to call more than three plays in a drive. We saw it happen for one week, let’s all keep our fingers crossed that we’ll be so lucky as to see it again this week, against the Atlanta Falcons.