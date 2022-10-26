 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers host their annual rookie Halloween costume party at Levine Children’s Hospital

We can never get enough of the team’s best yearly tradition.

By Walker Clement
NFL: OCT 30 Cardinals at Panthers Photo by Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every year, the Carolina Panthers give back to Charlotte and build their team with the best event in the NFL. That is the annual rookie Halloween costume party with the patients at Levine Children’s Hospital. Take a look at the joy these guys were able to bring with an open mind and just a few pounds of polyester.

First up was Cade Mays with a classic look for an OL:

Next came big Ickey looking for a fire:

Linebacker Brandon Smith stole the show in this Monsters, Inc. get up:

Even Matt Corral got involved from injured reserve, though they wisely didn’t let him walk the stage with his left foot still in a boot:

Brandon Smith was voted best in show last night, but which pair do you think had the best costumes, Panthers fans?

