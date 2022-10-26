Panthers host their annual rookie Halloween costume party at Levine Children’s Hospital

Every year, the Carolina Panthers give back to Charlotte and build their team with the best event in the NFL. That is the annual rookie Halloween costume party with the patients at Levine Children’s Hospital. Take a look at the joy these guys were able to bring with an open mind and just a few pounds of polyester.

First up was Cade Mays with a classic look for an OL:

Our rookies are all dressed up for the @LevineChildrens Halloween Spooktacular @cade_mays first up as Shrek! pic.twitter.com/B7oy2ILKs2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2022

Next came big Ickey looking for a fire:

.@BigIck79 and Gavin hit that griddy as they came through @LevineChildrens pic.twitter.com/cONAhBs0sW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2022

Linebacker Brandon Smith stole the show in this Monsters, Inc. get up:

Even Matt Corral got involved from injured reserve, though they wisely didn’t let him walk the stage with his left foot still in a boot:

Brandon Smith was voted best in show last night, but which pair do you think had the best costumes, Panthers fans?