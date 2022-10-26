Keep Sounding: Panthers somehow beat Buccaneers, Falcons preview

The Carolina Panthers season was unraveling. The coach and some of his staff were fired and the team’s best player was traded away. So of course the Panthers dominated the Tampa Buccaneers, who are led by the greatest quarterback of all time, because why wouldn’t they? Today’s show:

The Panthers defied all odds and took out the Buccaneers

The result of the game shifted my midweek focus

The Panthers offense looked as good as it has all season despite playing arguably the toughest defense they’ve played to date

The play of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard on the ground

The early drop and how it was a turning point in the game

The Mike Evans referee controversy

DJ Moore is still good

PJ Walker compared to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold

Ikem Ekwonu coming into his own as the season has gone on

Preview of Panthers versus the Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers are in the playoff hunt?

Transitive property projections of this game

The parallels between the Falcons and Panthers and their sole reliance on the run game

The “new meta of the NFL”

Lots of bad quarterback in the NFL

Score predictions

