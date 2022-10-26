Keep Sounding: Panthers somehow beat Buccaneers, Falcons preview

The Carolina Panthers season was unraveling. The coach and some of his staff were fired and the team’s best player was traded away. So of course the Panthers dominated the Tampa Buccaneers, who are led by the greatest quarterback of all time, because why wouldn’t they? Today’s show:
- The Panthers defied all odds and took out the Buccaneers
- The result of the game shifted my midweek focus
- The Panthers offense looked as good as it has all season despite playing arguably the toughest defense they’ve played to date
- The play of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard on the ground
- The early drop and how it was a turning point in the game
- The Mike Evans referee controversy
- DJ Moore is still good
- PJ Walker compared to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
- Ikem Ekwonu coming into his own as the season has gone on
- Preview of Panthers versus the Atlanta Falcons
- The Panthers are in the playoff hunt?
- Transitive property projections of this game
- The parallels between the Falcons and Panthers and their sole reliance on the run game
- The “new meta of the NFL”
- Lots of bad quarterback in the NFL
- Score predictions
