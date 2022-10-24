Monday Night Football Week 7 picks, powered by Tallysight

The Chicago Bears are bringing Week 7 to a close with, I don’t know, probably a whimper when they visit the New England Patriots. This game has it all, if “all” to you is questionable quarterback play, even more questionable coaching decisions, and on national television.

Seriously, this game features two of the worst offenses in the league with the better of those two (the Pats) bringing back their starter from injury for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 3. Bet the under.

I’ll be honest, I made this pick before I realized Mac Jones was coming back. It’s less that I had confidence in the Bailey Zappe-led Pats and more that I’ll believe the Bears will let Justin Fields pass the ball when I see it. Take that as you will.