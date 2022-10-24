Monday Morning Optimist: Steve Wilks is earning his shot

The Carolina Panthers entered this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having already been pronounced dead. Nobody had any faith in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo or preseason fourth string quarterback PJ Walker. The defense was healthier than last week, but just so. Steve Wilks is a hometown hero who is looking to make the most of his time as head coach of the Panthers, but nobody expected actual wins from him.

Many fans, in fact, have embraced the idea of tanking and actively do not want wins from this iteration of the Panthers. Those fans can talk somewhere else today, because today we’re going to celebrate how good it feels to see the Panthers be the better team on a professional football field. We’re going to celebrate the fact that the Panthers don’t have a face of their franchise right now, that they don’t have an identity on offense, and yet they do still have all the same heart and soul that held this team together through the highs and lows of their last successful years: 2013-2015.

That’s amazing coming from a team who was giving the distinct impression as early as yesterday that they wouldn’t be competing for anything until at least 2024.

Wilks is a rare leader in the history of this franchise

Brian Burns couldn't recall as raucous a locker room as Sunday's.



"Like this? I don't know, I don't think it's ever quite been like this. You'd have thought we won the damn Super Bowl. We've been through a lot the last two weeks, and this whole year actually. We deserved it." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 24, 2022

There are leaders on this team. Leaders like Brian Burns who is apparently worth more to the Panthers than two first round picks. Leaders like Wilks who grew up in Charlotte, who has been a part of the Panthers forever and knows who this team is to the Carolinas, whether they are winning or losing. Yesterday is what happens when you let leadership steer talent. That is closer to the ever elusive concept of a winning culture than any memo on the Way of the Panther I’ve ever seen.

A hometown win by the hometown kid. pic.twitter.com/bcmLXdecys — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022

Look at the love in that locker room for their head coach. The Panthers are often looked at as being just a quarterback and an offensive coordinator away from being something. That means the leadership of this team, as it is constructed today, should be a huge factor in the coming head coaching search.

I don’t care if the Panthers win out or lose out from here. If Wilks can hold the locker room to that level of love, if he can keep pulling yesterday’s level of effort from these men? Then I want his name at the top of the list of candidates for the permanent hire.

It’s a big if, but we’re talking about a big hire. The one should beget the other.

I owe McAdoo an apology

I won’t go so far as to call yesterday’s game plan creative. A double reverse and a general willingness to explore the forward pass are the bare minimum. But that bare minimum got the job done. It was a level that I was not expecting from this offense. Kudos to McAdoo for finding a way to pull that level out.

Ben, I’m sorry for wishing that Wilks would fire your contract into the sun.

You’ve earned some breathing room to show what else you’ve got. Maybe they got lucky and caught Tampa sleeping. Maybe the Panthers needed more than one week on the road to Los Angeles to affect their post-Rhule changes and we’ll see more games like yesterday. Maybe there has been good coaching around Walker and he is ready to turn a corner.

Panthers QB PJ Walker: "I can make every throw but not every throw needs to be made... That is what I've learned." — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) October 23, 2022

Any which way, McAdoo has earned the right to keep his job and Walker has earned the right to keep leading this team on the field. Between the two of them there might be hope for DJ Moore’s remaining season. There might even be hope of seeing what Terrace Marshall, Jr actually brings to the table.

What’s next? Hilarity and history

The Carolina Panthers have a commanding hold on third place in the NFC South as of today and are only one game behind the division leading Atlanta Falcons. Go ahead and clean up the water or coffee you just choke-laughed onto your phone after reading that sentence. Yes, the NFL is weird this year. The Panthers have a chance, pending what the Bucs do this week, of playing Atlanta for the division lead this week. I don’t know if much will come of that chance, but it is mathematically there.

Personally, I find that hilarious and I can’t wait to see what extra chaos this team invites by virtue of finally playing up to the level of their own talent.

Oh, and that’s only the best thing to come out of this week. The second best thing is that the Panthers got to be a small part of recent history. Feel free to point and laugh if you enjoy watching Tom Brady’s career suffer as much as I do.