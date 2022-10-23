Panthers open as 6-point road underdogs against the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers won their second game of the 2022 season in a 21-3 drubbing of the Buccaneers, but that isn’t enough for the sportsbooks to believe the Panthers are finally a real football team, as they are 6-point underdogs on the road against the Falcons heading into Week 8.

The Panthers are dealing with a lot of issues. They traded Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey in what appears to be an effort to stack draft picks for a new head coach, and they had to start P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Bucs with both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the shelf. However, the Panthers found a way to get a big win over a division rival to improve to 2-5 on the season

Meanwhile, the Falcons are reeling from a 35-17 loss to the Bengals, putting them at 3-4 and keeping the NFC South wide open despite all attempts by every team to knock themselves out of contention. If Carolina is really serious about righting the ship behind Steve Wilks (rather than tanking), this is a game they have to win. The problem is that Panthers-Falcons games can literally go in any direction, so trying to predict what will happen is nearly impossible.

