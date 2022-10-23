Well, that was unexpected. The Panthers actually won a game following two weeks of coaching firings and player trades that seemed to indicate that tank season was in session. Against Tom Brady no less. Let’s break it down:

The first half was the ever exhilarating “trading punts” show, as both offenses struggled to move the football. The Panthers didn’t even get a first down until the second quarter, and even when they started to find their groove PJ Walker got himself sacked out of field goal range. Mike Evans missed an easy 70+ yard TD because of a Julio Jones-esque circus drop, and the Buccaneers just never seemed in sync on offense. It helped that Brian Burns blew up a few plays and continued his charge toward being the league’s next rich pass rusher. Carolina ultimately figured it out for a drive, as a 6 play suddenly fun to watch series ended with DJ Moore catching a beautiful 20 yard touchdown to put points on the board. The first half ended with the DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall combining for almost 100 yards of offense on their own (easily more if Marshall doesn’t drop his first target that would have netted 20+ yards).

The second half opened with more punting, until the Bucs put together a strong drive from their own 30. Unfortunately for them, the Panthers defense tightened up in the redzone and caused a turnover on downs with a tackle of Leonard Fournette short of the chains. After a couple more punting drives, the Panthers offense exploded with a 60 yard run by D’Onta Foreman and a subsequent 17 yard rush for a TD by Chuba Hubbard. The Bucs responded with a strong drive down to the goal line, but the defense stood pat again and forced a field goal by the Bucs. The Panthers scored on the following drive with a strong rushing game and an absolute beauty of a deep pass to Tommy Tremble by PJ Walker. The Buccaneers tried to score again but between a stifling defensive performance and the running game taking over in the second half, it was all over as the Panthers beat the Buccaneers for the first time in the Tompa Bay era.

Overall, this win just feels nice after a crazy last couple of weeks. It shows that this team has talent, and are far from the typical dumpster fire of talent you see from a team vying for the number one overall pick. This defense is legit, and a head coaching prospect will be lucky to have the pieces they have. No question, a rebuild is coming. But there’s a foundation of talent to build on, rather than starting from the bedrock.

It's fun to win, enjoy it. Props to the running backs for having a statement performance after losing one of the best ones to ever dawn a Panthers uniform. I don’t quite understand the Panthers right now, but let’s just be happy to go into work on Monday with a smile on our faces.