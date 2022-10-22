Keep Sounding: The Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, played football games

The Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday night. With him, they sent out most of their offensive production and all but resigned themselves to a very high draft pick. With how bad the football has been on the field, that topic is most of our discussion on today’s show.
- Our emotional responses to the news of the Panthers shipping off McCaffrey
- How we found out about the trade
- I am in the ‘watch highlights of college quarterbacks’ segment of the season
- Our thoughts on the compensation package that includes a 2nd, 3rd, 4th round pick next year and a 5th round pick the year after
- Does this signal potential moves for other top players on the roster like DJ Moore, Brian Burns, etc.
- Is Scott Fitterer on the hot seat?
Football talk about:
- A fun stat about Panthers touchdowns
- PJ Walker’s pass distribution
- The Panthers chances against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Score predictions including the best and most accurate prediction from the random number generator
