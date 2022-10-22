Panthers vs Buccaneers preview: Three story lines to watch

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second divisional game of the season. I am obligated to relate to you that a win here for the Panthers, after the New Orleans Saints fell to 2-5 on Thursday, would give the Panthers a commanding, half-game lead in third place in the NFC South and only one game out of the current tie between the Bucs and the Atlanta Falcons for first place. For all three of you who haven’t lost hope yet, there is still technically a path to the playoffs.

All joking aside, the real story here is the new look on offense. By ‘new look’ I, of course, mean the Panthers traded away 46 of their 102 total receptions and 52% of their total offensive yardage on the season when they sent Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. By ‘new look’ I mean let’s see what DJ Moore can do as the only remaining threat.

To put it mildly, this week is going to be painful to watch. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently holding the Bucs as 13-point favorites. I’ll be honest, that seems hilariously low. The Panthers defense is still struggling to get their starters back on the field from a variety of injuries and the offense remains a threat to shut themselves out of the end zone. Anyway, here’s what I’m watching to try to make some fun out of this tragedy.

Will the defense outscore the offense again?

Last week saw the defense get over the hump in their season long quest to outscore the offense. In three out of their six games this season, the defense has scored as many or more touchdowns than the offense. The defense has yet to have a multiple touchdown game, but the offense hasn’t posted more than one touchdown in a single game since the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. The count currently stands at 7 touchdowns for the offense, with 4 passing and 3 rushing. The defense has 3 touchdowns on the season, with 2 interceptions returned and 1 fumble returned for a touchdown.

Accounting for the Anderson and McCaffrey trades, however, has the remaining players on the team tied. Moore and Leviska Shenault Jr each have 1 touchdown reception, just as Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson each have one interception returned for a touchdown. Marquis Haynes recovered one touchdown for a fumble, just as Baker Mayfield has the only remaining rushing touchdown for the Panthers offense this season.

This is really a question of whether or not the Panthers will explore the forward pass. D’Onta Foreman and a poorly blocked screen game for Moore will not be enough for the Panthers offense to move the ball with any consistency. That means that any scoring this week is going to come off of turnovers.

Effort and discipline

We’re entering the phase of the season where it is going to start sinking in to players that they are risking their health and careers for a season that will mean all but nothing. There are great leaders in that locker room that will do all they can to keep the guys together, thinking and working as a team. But great leadership can only do so much in situations like these. Almost every team that is sitting on one or fewer wins by the middle of the season starts to fray at the edges, if not outright break down.

I don’t expect a complete mutiny from the Panthers. Again, leaders from Shaq Thompson to Steve Wilks carry too much respect for guys to quit on the season. What I am looking for is whether or not penalties increase. Whether plays break down because individual players start thinking about themselves over the team.

Frustrations could boil over, albeit in less dramatic ways than in the Anderson tantrums of last week. Players on the final year of their contracts here could start free lancing more in an effort to put their skills on tape or make a highlight reel play, regardless of what a given play calls for.

These are little things in the grand scheme of a season that is so far lost as this one, but they do hint to one bigger concept. If Wilks can hold these guys together as the very picture of professionalism then he is doing the “incredible job” that Tepper mentioned as a requirement for his consideration as a candidate for the full time head coach job come next season.

Wins cannot be a fair metric to measure Wilks performance given the state of the roster and coaching staff he inherited. Dignity can be.

Offensive identity

This hearkens back to the idea of the forward pass I mentioned above, but is actually closer to the question of effort. The Panthers have spent sent six weeks and one head coach on the idea of bland as unsalted mash potatoes game plans. The offense has been comatose and there has been no evidence in either play design or calling that the coaches have been trying to put their players in a position to succeed.

In short, Ben McAdoo has to be let off the leash if he is on one. If he isn’t—if this is the full benefit of his experience—then Wilks needs to let somebody else have a shot at designing and calling an offense. There is absolutely no path to growth, to promise of any kind, that involves the current level of stagnation that is the Carolina Panthers offensive identity.