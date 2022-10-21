Panthers vs Buccaneers week 7 preview: 5 questions with Bucs Nation

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first home game of the Steve Wilks period. These aren’t the same Panthers from even a week ago as third string quarterback PJ Walker will be starting and he’ll be without the team’s top two receivers and leading rusher on the season in the now traded talents of Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.

This week I spoke with Gil Arcia of Bucs Nation. Technically we talked about the game and he does think that the Panthers have a chance, but most of those opinions were given before the McCaffrey trade.

The most important info I got from him was his opinion on offensive coordinator and potential head coach candidate Byron Leftwich. There’s some more immediate football stuff, too, but you’re kidding yourself if you think there is any suspense left in this season for the Panthers.

Let’s get the important business out of the way first. Would you be so kind as to evaluate offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as a head coach candidate for the Carolina Panthers?

I am not sure how much of a head coaching type of guy Leftwich can or will be. Playcalling has come under fire a lot as of late and I can understand why. But if you look at the film, players are dropping passes and blocks are non-existent up front. Oh, and quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t been consistent himself. Personally, I think Leftwich would be better off thrusted into a position where pieces are already in place. For example, if he were given the position with Tama Bay of Todd Bowles. He appears to be willing to take on any challenge. But as an outsider looking in, I am not sure how well he would do. However, one thing he does do well and that is utilizing the pieces he has to work with in my opinion. So he would surely scheme to what there is available to him.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook only have the Bucs as 11-point home favorites this week (NOTE: this was before the McCaffrey trade, they have the Bucs as 13-point favorites at time of writing). Does the entire team have the flu? What else could possibly slow down a competent team against the absolute void of leadership the Panthers have presented on offense this season? It is a passing league, after all.

That’s probably the one thing the Panthers may have going against them to be honest. The Buccaneers can easily shoot themselves in the foot, like they have been all season long even in their three victories. Tampa Bay’s offense in particular has been the opposing team’s best offense, too, if you follow what I mean. They have had no issues stalling out their drives particularly in the opponent’s red zone. So no, they don’t have the flu. No, I don’t see them winning by double digits if they do. Until they can prove to play a consistent game offensively for consecutive weeks, there is no way I would put my money on Tampa Bay’s offense to blow the doors off of anyone — including Carolina.

The Panthers are entering the game with a pair of quarterbacks that they don’t trust to pass the ball. They also just traded away their best weapon in either the running or passing game. What has been the most effective way of attacking Todd Bowle’s defense this season that doesn’t involve throwing the ball over five yards down the field or finding ways to get the ball to their remaining playmaker (DJ Moore) in space?

Honestly, with speed out of the backfield as well as beating the linebackers underneath. When the Buccaneers are in press coverage they are usually one of the best in the league. However, Tampa Bay seems to lose sight of the opposition’s ball carriers and route runners when in zone. Because of this we have seen a lot of success against the Buccaneers when teams are consistently running the ball as well as throwing the ball underneath.

If you look at the past three weeks, Tampa Bay has easily lost in the trenches often in defending the run. They have also given up a lot of short passes which have resulted in yards after the catch. Bowles’ scheme has been a great one since being here to be honest. It’s just the players that haven’t been sticking to their assignments which has been evident since the playoff loss to the Rams last season.

What coaches on the Bucs staff would Leftwich be likely to take with him to form his first staff as a head coach in Charlotte? Who would you be least happy to see leave the team?

Two coaches I can definitely see Leftwich taking with him are assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin as well as pass game coordinator and linebackers coach Larry Foote. Both have done very well from a coaching perspective and it is infuriating to watch the players they directly coach missing their assignments or messing up plays. It’s almost like from one season to the next they have forgotten how to play in the system they’ve been in for years now. But I digress.

Another could be quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen. Defensive line coach Kacy Rogers would also be a possibility.

TikTok witches have declared the end of quarterback Tom Brady’s unnaturally wrong long career following the announcement of his divorce from longtime spouse and apparent witch, Gisele Bunchen. How has the loss of magic affected the Bucs offense? Or is it perhaps more likely that any distractions on Brady’s end are due to the trauma from separating from his soon-to-be hex wife?

Brady could very well have this situation on his mind and why not? Whether it is affecting him or not I am not sure but I will say this, he is content with taking the biggest “L” of his career and it isn’t on the field. There have been many jokes about a real life situation that affects more folks than just Brady that doesn’t even pertain to football that is truly nauseating to be honest. And since we have been keeping it to football, I’ll do the same here.

The truth? He should have stayed retired. If you go back to last season, passes weren’t as “Brady-like” as they have been previously. Passes this year seem worse and all you have to do is look at his passes out in the flat to the backs or screens to receivers. They have been all over the place and even passes 15 yards down field have no elevation on them at all. There were some passes alone against the Steelers last week, including one in the end zone, that weren’t even five feet above the ground where Godwin nor Gage could come up with them. So unless there were outside-of-football problems last season as well that was starting to get in his way, then we have been slowly seeing the potential decline of a future Hall of Famer for a bit now. But you’ll see reasons like his thumb or shoulder being the blame for this season.

Plus, to be honest, if I were Brady and I learned that I lost two of my top guards in Alex Cappa (free agency) and Ali Marpet (retired) I would have definitely been happy retired.