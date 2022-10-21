The Panthers aren’t having a fire sale, but they are open for business

The Panthers have started this week in a transactional mood with quick trades of wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. That’s exciting news, but let’s start by putting one thing to rest: The Carolina Panthers are not having a fire sale. They also aren’t rebuilding. Few to none of the pieces of their last successful team are still in Charlotte. This team is simply building.

That does mean that everybody is available: for the right price. The Panthers are not in an “everything must go, no offer too low” space. So let’s talk about the guys you see most often in the news or on social media and what it might take to pry them loose.

The top tier guys, and their potential price

Burns is the biggest name left on this team. He is the current face of the franchise after the departure of Christian McCaffrey. He is also a widely respected player around the league at a position that people keep an eye on. In short, he’d be a hot commodity if the Panthers were actively shopping him.

They are not.

Jaycee Horn and DJ Moore are the next biggest names left and neither of them are being shopped either. Horn is a top-3 corner in the making on a rookie contract. The Panthers aren’t walking away from that for less than a king’s ransom. Meanwhile Moore is already one of the top players at his position and has a team-friendly contract that would also drop a massive amount on top of the Panthers already league-leading dead money pile.

They are answering the phones, though. Any of those guys would prove a hard one to pry away. Think multiple first round picks. The only teams that can handle that in the coming year are Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Miami Dolphins.

"There are players on this team we don't want to trade. It would take an astronomical" offer to part with young core.



He's not saying names, but he's talking about players like Burns, Brown, Moore. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 21, 2022

The Eagles and Dolphins are your most likely trade partners here and they would most likely be looking at Burns. You can never have enough edge rushers when looking at the playoffs. The problem here is that these are contenders in 2022. I know that is a weird thing to read when the Panthers are hoping for some degree of competence by 2024, but there are teams in the hunt right now.

Picks are attractive, but they are also speculative. Burns, Horn, and Moore are all sure things and the best reason to shuffle them off would be because their skill sets wouldn’t match an incoming coaches philosophy. The Panthers likely won’t hire a head coach until well after the 2022 trade deadline (4 PM, November 1st). That drives the price higher and likely out of the range of a responsibly built team.

Still, if you see any of those names or even Derrick Brown in a trade announcement then you can expect to see multiple first round picks as part of the deal. Maybe more.

Last call

There are some other veterans who could draw interest. Solid contributors, leaders, and guys that are just showing up. Think Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, or, well... really just those two. Much of the rest of the talent on the Panthers won’t be viewed as highly outside of Bank of America Stadium and the guys who draw interest will do so from teams expecting them to be cut in the Panthers mad dash to get under the 2023 cap.

Thompson and Luvu are the two guys the team might be willing to trade for mid round picks. Think nothing higher than a third rounder, and that is if there is a competitive market for them. You can stow your dreams of flipping Yetur Gross-Matos or Damien Wilson for a conditional 4th. That’s both too high a price and just unlikely to happen for any picks right now.

What about the offensive line?

You may have noticed that I avoided mention of any offensive linemen in this article thus far. The Panthers starting five offensive linemen—Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett, and Taylor Moton—are all under contract through at least next season. All but Elflein, who has been significantly better this year than last, are under contract through 2024. They have also been the best offensive line the Panthers have put together since, arguably, 2013. The goal in Carolina is to find a quarterback and support him.

The Panthers won’t be interested in giving up any of those guys for what a trade market would likely deem them to be worth. The cost-benefit of that scenario does not work out in a rookie quarterback’s favor next season.

And the rest of the offense?

Ha. You’re funny.

If any team gives the Panthers anything higher than a conditional 2025 7th for anybody who isn’t an offensive lineman and not named DJ Moore then I’d be shocked. You don’t look at this team’s offensive production and say “I need to get a piece of that.”