Panthers Reacts results, Week 7: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers lost their fifth game of the 2022 season when they fell 24-10 to the Rams in Week 6 in Steve Wilks’ first game as interim head coach. I expected the Panthers to struggle for a few weeks while getting used to being directed by a new coach with a different style than the previous coach, so it wasn’t really a surprise to me that the Panthers were unable to beat the Rams last week.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to avoid a four-game losing streak in Week 7 against the Buccaneers.

The results are now in, and thanks to the team’s fifth loss of the season (and third straight), fan confidence has dropped again: this week it’s down to 23 percent. That’s a 29-point fall from last week’s result, and it’s still way down from the 84 percent result we got before the season began. (Note: I don’t think we’ll get back to 84 percent this season.)

I’m not really surprised to see the number fall back down. Fans don’t like losing, and the Panthers are doing a lot of it. If the team continues to lose, the fan confidence will continue to drop. If the team turns things around and starts winning, the fan confidence will jump back up. This is pretty simple, to be honest (and you already knew that).

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around? Why or why not? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.