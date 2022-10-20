Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-round draft picks

The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for draft compensation according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Schefter, the draft compensation is second, third, and fourth round picks in 2023 and a fifth round pick in 2024.

It’s a pretty decent haul for a running back on a second contract, even one of McCaffrey’s caliber. The Panthers will save a little under $9 million in cap space for next season.

Thus ends the career of McCaffrey in Carolina. He was having a bit of a resurgent season as the lone bright spot in an abysmal Panthers offense after two years that were marred by injuries. Now McCaffrey, who went played his college ball at Stanford, will return to the bay area to try to continue that resurgence in a 49ers offense that could not be friendlier to running backs.

He finishes his Panthers tenure with 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground and 3,292 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. And no one can ever take that 1,000/1,000 season from us.

Best of luck in San Francisco, Christian. Carolina will miss you.