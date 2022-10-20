‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome back to your weekly addition of “consider doing anything else with your time” that the NFL has successfully rebranded as Thursday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the New Orleans Saints, which gives Panthers fans two rooting interests in this game.

First and foremost, we all always want the Saints to lose. Boo them and such. A loss by New Orleans also opens up the opportunity for the Panthers to a commanding third place in the NFC South this weekend.

Second, there is the opportunity to enjoy Robbie Anderson ingratiating himself with a new team and coaching staff. I sincerely wish him the best and hope that the targets that did not exist in the Carolinas may be found in the deep desert instead.

