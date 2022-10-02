Panthers open as 4.5-point home underdogs for Week 5 matchup with 49ers

The Carolina Panthers lost their third game of the 2022 season in an ugly 26-16 loss to the Cardinals in Week 4, and as a result the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 4.5-point home underdogs to the 49ers in Week 5. The over/under is currently set at 39 points.

The Panthers are playing terrible football right now, and they have to find a way to put a stop to their losing ways against the 49ers this week to avoid falling even further behind the rest of the NFC South. The offense is still struggling to put points on the board, and it’s starting to wear the defense down due to them being on the field for so long. The Panthers have to start finding success on offense, or we’re going to be in for a very long and dreadful season.

The 49ers are currently 1-2 and face off against the Rams this week on Monday Night Football. They are hoping to improve their 10-7 record from 2021 that placed them third in the NFC West. The 49ers obliterated the Panthers 51-13 the last time these two teams played in Week 8 of the 2019 season.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.