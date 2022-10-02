How to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals in Week 4

The Panthers will hope to pick up their second win of the season and get back to .500 when they welcome the Cardinals to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams met, the Panthers dominated the Cardinals in a 34-10 victory in Week 10 of last season. The Panthers are 14-6 all time against the Cardinals (12-4 regular season, 2-1 postseason). The Panthers are hoping to extend their winning streak over the Cardinals to seven games, and the Cardinals are hoping to turn their fortunes around against the Panthers after a long losing streak.

Game day information

What: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: FOX; Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma (coverage map)

Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports Live (tv login req.), Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

Radio: Panthers radio (local); Anish Shroff

Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

Weather: H-66°, L-55° / Showers / 10 mph NNE wind / 56% rain (complete forecast)

Odds: Panthers -1.5, Cardinals +1.5 | O/U 43 | Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100

Miscellaneous information

Mobile app

You can download the official Panthers app to get live score updates during the game straight to your phone. Also, if you live in the N.C./S.C. market you can listen to the live radio broadcast of every game with the app. You can find the Panthers app in your phone’s app store or you can download the app here.

Online streaming

FuboTV: You can stream and record live NFL games on FuboTV if you purchase a monthly subscription to their service.

FOX Sports Live: You can stream live NFL games broadcast on FOX on Fox Sports Live. (Note: A tv login is required for this service.)

Yahoo! Sports: You can stream live NFL games on Yahoo! Sports’ mobile app.

Panthers.com: You can stream all Panthers games on their website. (Note: This option is only available for in-market fans.)

NFL Plus: You can stream all NFL regular season games on demand if you purchase NFL Plus. It’s a little pricey at $29.99 (plus) or $79.99 (premium) per year, but the premium version includes ad-free access to All-22 film. If you’re just desperate to watch the Panthers game there is a 7-day free trial, but sign up at your own risk if you’re one of those people who forgets to cancel before the free trial is over.

To find more ways to watch the Panthers, click here.

TV replays

NFL Network will air condensed replays of a selected group of regular season games throughout the week. To see if/when the Panthers’ game will be replayed, you can check NFL Network’s television schedule for more information.

Uniforms

The Panthers will wear white jerseys for this game.

Odds

You can find info on NFL game odds by visiting DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Stay tuned for a live update thread when the game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday!

