Panthers set to get some ‘help’ at quarterback

The Carolina Panthers have designated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) and defensive tackle Brayvion Roy (hamstring) to return from injured reserve, per the team website.

This news couldn’t come to soon for a quarterback room that was down to Jacob Eason and the intern responsible for turning off the lights at the end of the day. With Baker Mayfield out indefinitely and PJ Walker’s neck status entirely uncertain, Carolina was in desperate need of bodies at this position.

While there is no guarantee of Darnold being an upgrade (or anybody being one, if the offensive game plan doesn’t include such modern concepts as the forward pass), he can at least cleanly take a snap from under center. That’s a start. His passes usually aren’t contacted by defenders until deep in the secondary, which may or may not be an improvement over Mayfield’s recent play.

Roy’s return is also welcome news for a defense that finished last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams down six starters. Anybody coming back gives this defense sorely needed depth, even if defensive tackle has been a relatively healthy position outside of Roy’s own injury.