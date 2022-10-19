Rosemary cheddar biscuits for your next Panthers homegate

Let’s face it: If you’re a Carolina Panthers fan who wants to enjoy a social atmosphere while watching a game this fall, then you’re probably planning a homegate. Even with Matt Rhule fired, there isn’t a whole lot of draw to go to a game for the foreseeable future. That means that you have to have your homegating buffet locked down if you ever want your friends or family to watch a second game with you this year.

Enter my favorite rosemary cheddar biscuits. They are flaky, flavorful, and easy as hell. They are also the perfect addition to any breakfast, brunch, or lunch menu. They are a perfectly hearty fall menu item, even if they aren’t assaulting you with pumpkin spice or pumpkin shapes or actual pumpkins. In fact, the only thing spooky about them is how fast they disappear. Insert ghost joke here.

On your menu: Pair them with eggs; pair them with fried chicken; or do what I do and just pair them with each of your hands while eating them fresh out of the oven.

Rosemary cheddar biscuits

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 TBSP baking powder

1⁄ 4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄ 2 cup sour cream

1⁄ 2 cup buttermilk

1 stick cold, unsalted butter

4-8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1⁄ 2 - 1 bunch of fresh rosemary, minced

3 TBSPs melted unsalted better

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Gently whisk together buttermilk and sour cream until homogeneous. Using a box grater or a microplane, carefully grate your stick of butter. If it heats up during this process and starts to smear, return it to the refrigerator to cool before beginning again. You can also freeze the butter in advance to hasten this process. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients and your grated butter. Tip this mixture out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into an approximately 12” square or round. Fold this in either successive halves or thirds to create a cube of dough. Roll it back out and repeat. Once you have rolled out your square for a third time, sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese and minced rosemary to taste evenly across the surface. This part is going to be to taste, you’ll figure it out as you make these again and again. I tend to use about 6-7 oz of the cheddar and 3⁄ 4 of the rosemary, but it never hurts to be prepared with extra. Repeat the folding and rolling out cycle one more time to generate another 12” square with the cheddar and rosemary well incorporated. Here you can use a knife or a biscuit cutter to cut out your biscuits. Make sure to re roll the scraps at the end to make more biscuits. Spread your cut biscuit dough onto a baking sheet and brush the tops of them with the melted butter. Then bake at 425°F for approximately 15 minutes. Pull them from the oven when they are golden brown and try to let them cool for five minutes before devouring them.

No matter how bad the Panthers look on the field, you’ll have a belly full of delicious biscuits to ease that pain.