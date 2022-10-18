Five key stats from the Panthers’ Week 6 loss to the Rams

In Week 6 new interim head coach Steve Wilks made his debut but the results, as expected, were as disappointing as they were under former coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers lost 24-10 as the offense was abysmal with PJ Walker under center while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were sidelined with injuries. Carolina’s only touchdown came on a Donte Jackson pick-six. Here are the five key stats that led to the Panthers downfall:

60 passing yards - PJ Walker completed just 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards before exiting the game with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo designed the most conservative passing game possible. Based on this NFL Next Gen chart, only three of Walker’s attempts traveled beyond five air yards. Even sadder, he had only one completion that went past the line of scrimmage, and it was only by one yard. With Walker not even attempting to push the ball down the field it was easy for the Rams defense to bottle up a listless Panthers offense.

1 player banishment - Robbie Anderson wasn’t happy with the Panthers play calling and his lack of involvement in the offense. He was seen arguing in the first half with wide receivers coach Joe Daily then Robbie later distanced himself from his teammates on the sidelines. Anderson’s antics continued in the second half until Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room. It was a bad look for both Robbie and the Panthers coaching staff. Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours later.

158 of 212 yards - It’s such a shame how the Panthers are wasting the best years of Christian McCaffrey’s career. Against the Rams McCaffrey ran for 69 of the Panthers 93 rushing yards and had 89 of the team’s 119 receiving yards. That means CMC contributed 158 of the Panthers 212 total yards from scrimmage. He deserves better than this.

7 tackles, 2 quarterback hits - Carolina’s defense played pretty well considering the Panthers offense had five straight three-and-outs at one point. Derrick Brown, in particular, had a fantastic game with seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and half a sack. Brown has made a “Year Three Leap” and is playing like a Pro Bowler.

Last place - At 1-5 the Panthers are now dead last in the NFL standings. The only other one-win teams in the league are on byes this week - the 1-4 Detroit Lions, the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders, and the 1-3-1 Houston Texans, so Carolina has the lowest win percentage right now. The race to the bottom is on, and the Panthers are in the lead.

The overall summary

The Carolina Panthers have been a disaster since owner David Tepper bought the team in 2018. In the five seasons under Tepper’s stewardship the team has had five different leading passers — Cam Newton (2018), Kyle Allen (2019), Teddy Bridgewater (2020), Sam Darnold (2021), and Baker Mayfield (2022). The Panthers will end 2022 without a viable starting quarterback.

But there are more fundamental flaws in Carolina than just at quarterback. The Giants are 5-1 with Daniel Jones. The Cowboys have gone 4-1 with Cooper Rush replacing Dak Prescott. The Falcons are 3-3 with Marcus Mariota. The Seahawks are 3-3 with Geno Smith. The Patriots are 3-3 with the combination of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. It’s possible for teams to be competitive even without a Pro Bowl starting quarterback if the rest of the team is solid. The Panthers don’t have a good quarterback, nor is the rest of the team very solid.

The next 12 weeks are going to be insufferably long. It will be depressing to watch Carolina play uninspired, losing football as they seemed destined to do from here on out. But on the flip side, any wins will be somewhat frustrating because every win potentially jeopardizes having the No. 1 overall pick next year.

Welcome to football purgatory.