Monday Night Football Week 6 picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to the end of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in what promises to be a game that will be played by a common set of rules. Beyond that, who can say?

The Chargers are, once again, spoiling for contention if they can avoid their injury habit. The Broncos are, once again, relying on past-his-prime quarterback with a history of upsetting the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking of the Panthers, this should be the first event this week that doesn’t get interrupted by somebody getting fired or traded. You hear me, Scott? No trades for the next couple of hours. We want to watch the Chargers win an easy game tonight, maybe have a light beer while we’re at it. Simple. Clean. Easy.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.