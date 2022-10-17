Robbie Anderson traded to the Arizona Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona gave the Panthers a 2024 6th rounder and a 2025 7th rounder. That’s about as much as you could expect for an unproductive receiver who everybody knew the Panthers were desperate to move on from.

Additionally, the Panthers will incur $10.2M in dead money in 2022 and $9.7M in dead money in 2023. As awful as that sounds it does technically constitute a savings over what the Panthers either would have owed him or had to carry as dead money if they kept or cut him next season. This was the cleanest way out of that contract.

Anderson was already the subject of trade rumors for a team that was heading for a rebuild. The desire to trade him was sent into overdrive after several outbursts on the sidelines got him banished to the locker room during the fourth quarter by interim head coach Steve Wilks.